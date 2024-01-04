Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Another fire at Spitfire in West Fargo

Dumpster fire at Spitfire
Dumpster fire at Spitfire(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo fire crews surrounded Spitfire Wednesday just after 7:00 PM for a dumpster fire. West Fargo Fire Captain Joe Johnson is the one who noticed the blaze and called it in. He was driving by after leaving another call.

Crews tell Valley News Live it was “burning pretty good” but took less than 200 gallons of water to put out. The restaurant at 1660 13th Ave E. escaped damage this time.

Spitfire Bar and Grill closed back on August 6th after a fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof above the commercial kitchen. Authorities say the flames appeared to have started under the commercial grill and spread through the exhaust system. In that case, one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.

The restaurant didn’t reopen until late October. An employee tells us the extended closure was due to an extensive investigation into the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
1/2/24 crash
North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash
Lake of the Woods in Minnesota
UPDATE: Victim identified, 7 others rescued after bomber accident on Lake of the Woods
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

The custom jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game with the proceeds going towards...
Fargo Force players team up with Fargo Police Department to showcase special jerseys
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
Winter may be warmer so far, but MnDOT says caution on the roads should remain the same.
Minnesota agencies remind drivers to slow down, exercise caution if roads are icy
Exercising more is a common New Year's resolution.
How to achieve the common New Year’s resolution to exercise more