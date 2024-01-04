Another fire at Spitfire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo fire crews surrounded Spitfire Wednesday just after 7:00 PM for a dumpster fire. West Fargo Fire Captain Joe Johnson is the one who noticed the blaze and called it in. He was driving by after leaving another call.

Crews tell Valley News Live it was “burning pretty good” but took less than 200 gallons of water to put out. The restaurant at 1660 13th Ave E. escaped damage this time.

Spitfire Bar and Grill closed back on August 6th after a fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof above the commercial kitchen. Authorities say the flames appeared to have started under the commercial grill and spread through the exhaust system. In that case, one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.

The restaurant didn’t reopen until late October. An employee tells us the extended closure was due to an extensive investigation into the fire’s cause.

