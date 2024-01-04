Achieving financial New Year’s resolutions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A common resolution people make in the new year is to improve their finances. So we sat down with financial experts to give you the tips you need to be better off financially in 2024.

Norm Clark, Senior Vice President at Gate City Bank says, “Your mental health, your physical health, it all ties to your financial health to a point.”

Money can be a big source of stress, so it makes sense why so many people make new year’s resolutions around their finances.

Clark explains, “Everybody is cognizent of the amount of money they’ve spent going into the holidays, so everybody is definitely in the right state of mind to make resolutions and improve their spending habits going into the new year.”

Experts say most financial goals focus on saving money, buying big purchase items such as a house or car, and getting rid of debt.

“Budgeting is really the top thing they can do to really get themselves off on the right foot and build future success,” says Clark.

Creating a budget can help manage funds so you can spend less money than you bring in each month. Experts say using a spreadsheet can be a good way to track your spending.

But it can be hard to know what the best financial decisions are for your specific needs.

Clark says, “That’s where finding someone that you trust, your financial institution, financial advisor, going to those resources can really help navigate the unknown and take the fear and the anxiety out of it.”

If you have questions surrounding your finances, you can meet with your local banker for free, but there are also plenty of online tools and apps to help when it comes to budgeting and saving.

“Having the conversation about actually starting is the biggest step that people can take,” says Clark.

Some good news in finances, mortage rates are declining which could make it easier to buy a home in 2024.

