West Fargo Firefighters presented with Stork Award

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two West Fargo firefighters were presented with the 2023 Stork Award after helping a woman who delivered her baby at home.

West Fargo Firefighters Matt Brieland and Corey Hodgson were presented with the award for the performance of an outstanding pre-hospital birth.

Brieland and Hodgson worked as a team with advanced medical providers to assess the mother and baby and due to their actions the baby and mother survived without major complications.

