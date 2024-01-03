West Fargo Firefighters presented with Stork Award

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two West Fargo firefighters were presented with the 2023 Stork Award after helping a woman who delivered her baby at home.

West Fargo Firefighters Matt Brieland and Corey Hodgson were presented with the award for the performance of an outstanding pre-hospital birth.

Brieland and Hodgson worked as a team with advanced medical providers to assess the mother and baby and due to their actions the baby and mother survived without major complications.

