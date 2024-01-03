Twin Cities to host 2026 IIHF World Juniors

TWIN CITIES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Twin Cities will be welcoming thousands of hockey fans from around the world in 2026.

According to The Rink Live the Twin Cities won the bid to host the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. The State of Hockey will welcome one of the games biggest events starting Dec. 26, 2025. An official statement from the venue is expected on Friday, Jan. 5.

The 18,000 seat Xcel Energy Center is expected to be named the primary venue for the tournament and site of the gold medal game, with the 10,000-seat 3M Arena at Mariucci serving as the secondary rink.

It will be the third official visit to Minnesota for World Juniors, with the Twin Cities and Rochester hosting games in 1982, and Thief River Falls serving as the secondary site in 2005 when Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks was the primary host. Other American cities to host the tournament are Anchorage, Alaska in 1989, Boston in 1996, and Buffalo in 2011 and 2018.

The official tournament, sanctioned by the IIHF, began in 1977. But unofficial World Junior tournaments were held in 1974, 1975 and 1976, with a few of the 1975 tournament games played in the Twin Cities and here in Fargo.

