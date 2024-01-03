Preparing for military funerals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The mission of the North Dakota National Guard is to always be ready and to be there when called upon to support our communities, the state and the nation in any capacity. This includes funerals of veterans who have passed away.

At the National Guard Armory in Bismarck, a group of soldiers are in training.

However, they are not preparing for combat but rather for veterans’ funerals.

It’s an all-volunteer force of soldiers who go out to conduct these final honors; some in this class have just begun training, while others have been in the program longer. All have different reasons for joining.

“My grandfather was a service member, and one of my first memories is seeing them do a full funeral military procession for him, so that was just something that inspired me from a young age,” said Truman Hamburger, North Dakota Guard military honors program member.

To be a part of this special program, members of the Guard must be in good standing, meet physical fitness requirements and be eager to learn.

A lot goes into it because it’s important to get funeral honors just right.

“Our part-timers train once a month, and our full-timers, we train all day every day, unless we are out on the road trying to keep the skills sharp, keep ourselves as proficient as possible,” said Sgt. Avery Johnson, eastern area coordinator for North Dakota Military Funeral Honors.

The Honor Guard members do everything in a military funeral from carrying the casket to doing different movements.

Perhaps the most important thing they do is hold the American flag and present it to the family of the veteran who passed away.

“It’s a great honor to be able to put that practice to use — be able to fold something together and then hand that to a family member and know that they feel that they’re being appreciated by the state and by the United States Army,” said Hamburger.

The funeral honors program says the number of funerals they do in a year depends on the season and this year in particular, the number has gone down across the state to about 10 a week. There can be as many as 12 to 18 a week.

“There’s a lot of factors, of course; it’s unpredictable. Easily, our full-time personnel can be putting on up to 150 per year,” said Johnson.

With that many funerals, soldiers interact with grieving family members constantly and although that can be tough, soldiers say it is an honor to be with them in that moment.

“Sometimes those reactions can be very tough to watch, but you have to empathize and know that you are a part of that grieving process,” said Hamburger.

No matter how many funerals this group does, they will always make sure the veterans who have passed receive the honors they deserve.

A lot of families never get to see their relatives in uniform, so funeral honors program members say they represent them the best they can.

