Organizers cancel 2024 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Beargrease Marathon canceled due to lack of snow.
Beargrease Marathon canceled due to lack of snow.(Northern News Now)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND PORTAGE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The lack of snow has claimed the 2024 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Beargrease mushers seen from the sky during the 2023 race.
Beargrease mushers seen from the sky during the 2023 race.(Northern News Now)

The annual race, which takes mushers from Duluth to Grand Portage, will hopefully take place for a 40th time next year.

Tuesday night, organizers announced that “After months of waiting for the weather to cooperate, the Board of Directors for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has made the decision to postpone the 40th running to January 26, 2025.”

They say it was a tough call, but that it was the right decision for the safety of the dogs, mushers and volunteers.

Race leaders also say due to the unpredictable nature of this winter, they will not re-schedule it for this season.

Blake Freking was one of many mushers registered to compete in Beargrease 2024.

While he believes cancellation was the right call for everyone’s safety, he says the news was hard to take.

”The Beargrease isn’t just a weekend event for us, we’re working toward that all year round,” Freking said.

The Beargrease will still have several fundraising events, and announcements of those are expected in the days ahead.

The 300-mile race has been postponed or canceled several times in the past. In 2007, it was also canceled by a lack of snow.

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern News Now for more details.

