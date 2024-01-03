Online auction selling items from old Moorhead High School, downtown Mexican Village

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Those looking for a piece of local history have the chance to snag items from the old Moorhead High School building and the downtown Fargo Mexican Village restaurant this week.

McLaughlin Auctioneers is auctioning off items from the old Moorhead High School. More than 1,200 items are being auctioned off, including items from kitchens, classrooms, musical instruments and even microscopes. Customers can also bid on office supplies and furniture.

McLaughlin is also auctioning off items from the old Mexican Village restaurant in downtown Fargo, which closed in February 2023. Lots of kitchen equipment is available, along with tables, chairs, dining booths and lighting fixtures. Bidders can also go big and make offers on the sign out front or the fountain that was in the middle of the dining room.

Both sales have already started. The auction for the Moorhead High School items runs through Jan. 10; items from the Mexican Village can be bid on through Jan. 15.

To browse or bid, check out the McLaughlin Auctioneers website.

