As new year kicks off, Minnesota implements new ‘red flag’ gun law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – With the arrival of the new year, Minnesota law enforcement will be implementing Extreme Risk Protection Orders (more commonly called “red flag laws”).

“Enough is enough of nothing but thoughts and prayers when it comes to gun violence and the ability to prevent tragic shootings with firearms,” said Governor Tim Walz as he highlighted the new law on Tuesday.

The DFL governor was joined by fellow DFLer and senate bill author Ron Latz, St. Louis Park, and law enforcement leaders as they explained the new legislation.

“When a person is in crisis, considering harming themselves or others, they often exhibit clear warning signs. Family members and law enforcement are usually the first people to see these signs,” said Richfield Chief of Police Jay Henthorne, who was representing the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

The red flag law allows concerned Minnesotans to submit a petition to the court if they’re concerned a gun owner may pose a risk to themselves or others.

“These laws can help de-escalate emergency situations. Any number of people can work to get that person help,” said Henthorne.

Those opposed to the bill worry that the new law may unjustly punish law-abiding gun owners. Latz says the legislation was written in a way that discourages abuse of the reporting system.

“It’s a gross misdemeanor crime if they say anything false in a petition to the court,” he said.

Once a petition is submitted, the court can decide whether to submit an ERPO. If they do, law enforcement can temporarily prohibit the individual from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

The multi-step process spans across multiple agencies, but Henthorne assures the requests won’t get lost in bureaucracy.

“We’ll be on top of [the requests] to make sure that we serve the proper notices and to make sure that we take the appropriate action,” he said.

