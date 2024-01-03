Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSCS named Best Community College in North Dakota

(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wahpeton, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) was named the Best Community College in North Dakota for 2024 by Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning.

Institutions are evaluated across six categories and scored on a scale from 0 to 100. The assessment criteria include academic quality, graduation rates, cost-effectiveness, return on investment (ROI), and the availability of student resources.

NDSCS says this top ranking reflects its commitment to providing high-quality education and support to its students.

They also say it shows the school’s dedication to delivering a valuable educational experience to its students, and further solidifies its reputation as a leading institution in North Dakota.

For more information about NDSCS and its programs, you can visit NDSCS.edu.

