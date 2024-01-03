Cooking with Cash Wa
ND homeowners eligible for property tax credit

Good news for homeowners looking for property tax relief; it’s here, and you could receive up...
Good news for homeowners looking for property tax relief; it’s here, and you could receive up to $500 back on next year’s tax bill.(Isabella Kraft | KFYRTV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for homeowners looking for property tax relief; it’s here, and you could receive up to $500 back on next year’s tax bill.

“I think it’s definitely overdue. I’m wondering why they are overcharging to begin with,” said Bismarck resident Gil Geffre.

Property owners have the chance to get up to $500 off their property tax because the state has collected too much. There are no age or income limitations, but it is restricted to your primary residence. So, unfortunately, that means no tax breaks on the lake cabin.

”Significant increases for a number of homeowners is something that is being talked about more and more. So, while this $500 credit for most won’t cover all of their property tax obligation, it’s added assistance. And it’s a way to return excess funds that the state government has collected to the taxpayers,” said tax commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Commissioner Kroshus says his office has been busy. Since the application opened on Jan. 1, there have been more than 20,000 applications filed.

”It’s a big deal. There is no doubt that I feel that our property taxes are too high, and I think that there are ways that they could easily lower them,” said Geffre.

However, homeowners are going to have to wait till next December to see that deduction reflected on their property tax statement.

Applications are open until Mar. 31. The tax office is asking people to apply online by clicking here.

For those who don’t have internet access, you can call 701-328-7988.

