Midweek Cooldown with Some Flurries to Start

Several blustery days ahead of a active weekend
By Lisa Green
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Still cloudy but cooler in the 20s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Breezy and cooler Wednesday behind a cold front. Some recovery Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: A cold front arrives Friday that will bring off and on light snow chances into the weekend. We are not looking at heavy accumulation with this, up to an inch for most. There is another breezy day on Sunday so there is that chance for blowing snow possible. Temperatures remain in the 10s for your morning and warming up to the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: More classic January weather returns next week with increased chances for snow and chillier temperatures. There are long-range weather models signal that colder air will begin to invade for the second week January. This isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it would be a big change from what we have seen so far this season. By the end of the week, low temperatures will be closer to zero, threatening the record streak of above 0 temperatures so far this season in Fargo.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery Winds. Morning: 17 Afternoon: 15

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 13 High: 24

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 16 High: 23

Saturday: Chance flurries. Low: 15 High: 27

Sunday: Lingering Snow. Breezy. Low: 14 High: 22

Monday: Few flakes. Low: 6 High: 16

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 8 High: 17

