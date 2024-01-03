Cooking with Cash Wa
Man wanted on multiple firearm charges may be in Fergus Falls, police say

Anyone with information about Joshua Robles’ whereabouts should call Alexandria Police.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, Police in Alexandria, Minnesota said a man, wanted on multiple firearm charges, may be on his way to Fergus Falls.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Joshua Robles, of Alexandria, on Wednesday. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm by prohibited person and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say they were informed of Robles on Tuesday, when he arrived at Alomere Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. They say he refused to provide information to police.

However, investigators determined Robles shot himself in the hand with a gun that had previously been reported stolen. A search warrant led police to the stolen firearm used in the shooting. It was found in a vehicle on the property in the 800 block of Irving St. in Alexandria.

SWAT also searched the home where the shooting happened. Police say they found 44-year-old Travis Schutte inside. He was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Police say Robles was last seen in St. Cloud. He left the medical facility prior to proper discharge and is known to stay with associates in Alexandria and Fergus Falls.

Anyone with information about Robles’ whereabouts should call Alexandria Police.

