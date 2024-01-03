Man arrested, accused of shooting long rifle at vehicle in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is arrested after a shots fired call in downtown Fargo. It happened Friday, December 29th at 7:20 PM in the area of 7th St and 1st Ave S.

Two women and one of the women’s two younger siblings were in a vehicle downtown. Court documents indicate that the women told police officers that a black Mercedes sedan with a dark window tint was heading southbound on Broadway as they were traveling westbound on 1st Ave S. The women say the Mercedes ran the stop sign and began to enter the intersection, causing them to swerve around him.

They say the Mercedes turned to follow them, pulled up next to them, and the driver began yelling something out the window at them. Eventually, court documents indicate the Mercedes was in front of them. The women say the driver pulled over-- blocking the road-- got out of the Mercedes and went into his trunk. The women say they were trying to pass the vehicle when they saw the man pull a rifle out of his trunk. They both stated they heard one shot and saw a muzzle flash, but the bullet did not strike their vehicle. Officers didn’t find any casings in the area, but they did see the Mercedes on downtown cameras. A witness nearby says he also saw the man putting the rifle in his trunk and hear a loud bang.

Officers were able to trace the vehicle to Andy Modesto Hernandez. They went to his apartment and say there appeared to be a smudge of blood on his front door. Court documents indicate that search of the unit found three shotgun shells on the counter, a loaded shotgun with blood on the stock, many other types of ammunition, and a backpack described as a ‘survival pack’ with hand warmers, fire starters and instant meals. The black Mercedes was found in the garage.

Hernandez was charged with Terrorizing-With a dangerous weapon-Adult victim, Terrorizing-With a dangerous weapon-Child victim, Reckless endangerment-Extreme Indifference-Dangerous weapon and Discharge of firearm within city limits. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 14th.

