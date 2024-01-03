Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks Subaru building burns, suffering heavy smoke damage

By Morgan Drake
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At midnight Wednesday morning, fire teams responded to a structure fire at the Grand Forks Subaru building on Gateway Drive. Fire and smoke were reportedly emanating from the back of the building, causing severe damage.

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five fire engines and extinguished the blaze, but the majority of the building suffered from smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

