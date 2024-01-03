Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski to run for second term

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mayor in Grand Forks has announced he will run for a second term in 2024.

Brandon Bochenski replaced long-time mayor Michael Brown. Bochenski tells Valley News Live:

“It’s been an absolute honor of a lifetime to be able to serve the community. I only hope to use my experience from the last four years to be a better mayor and a better man going forward.”

Back in May, Mayor Bochenski delivered the 2023 State of the City address in front of a live audience at the Alerus Center.

Mayor Bochenski highlighted the work of various departments throughout the speech including the City’s first responders and public works crews.

The mayor emphasized the importance of economic development in the community and how it improves quality of life which could include the development of a Children’s Museum, indoor turf facility and a new aquatics center.

“We all want what is best for Grand Forks.” Mayor Bochenski stated. “Because of that, I am honored and proud to not just be the Mayor of Grand Forks, but I’m proud to be a part of this community and call it home.”

