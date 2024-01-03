Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Forman man sentenced after raid turns up drugs, weapons and cash

Jay Diegel
Jay Diegel(Richland County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Forman, North Dakota man was sentenced after a months-long investigation led to a raid of his home in June of 2023.

Jay Diegel pleaded guilty to 7 drug and weapons-related charges. According to law enforcement, several search warrants were executed on June 13, and law enforcement found 12 pounds of marijuana, over a quarter pound of meth, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, MDMA and marijuana wax.

Sargent Co. drug bust
Sargent Co. drug bust(Sargent County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the street value of the drugs totaled $50,000. Deputies also seized two firearms, a homemade silencer, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Diegel pleaded guilty to all charges against him and was sentenced in Sargent County court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and must first serve two years behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised probation.

The judge also ordered Diegel to pay $1,025 in fees and participate in chemical dependency treatment while incarcerated.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
1/2/24 crash
North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash
Lake of the Woods in Minnesota
UPDATE: Victim identified, 7 others rescued after bomber accident on Lake of the Woods
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

F5 Project opens Women’s Transitional Housing unit in Fargo
F5 Project opens Women’s Transitional Housing unit in Fargo
Wicked Willies Part 2
NDT - Wicked Willies Part 2 - January 3
Legacy
NDT - Legacy - January 3
Wicked Willies Part 1
NDT - Wicked Willies Part 1 - January 3