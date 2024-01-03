Forman man sentenced after raid turns up drugs, weapons and cash

FORMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Forman, North Dakota man was sentenced after a months-long investigation led to a raid of his home in June of 2023.

Jay Diegel pleaded guilty to 7 drug and weapons-related charges. According to law enforcement, several search warrants were executed on June 13, and law enforcement found 12 pounds of marijuana, over a quarter pound of meth, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, MDMA and marijuana wax.

Sargent Co. drug bust (Sargent County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the street value of the drugs totaled $50,000. Deputies also seized two firearms, a homemade silencer, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Diegel pleaded guilty to all charges against him and was sentenced in Sargent County court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and must first serve two years behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised probation.

The judge also ordered Diegel to pay $1,025 in fees and participate in chemical dependency treatment while incarcerated.

