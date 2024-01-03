F5 Project opens Women’s Transitional Housing unit in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The F5 Project has opened a new women’s transitional housing unit in Fargo, ND. The expansion of F5 Project’s housing program will provide a home for women that typically face barriers in finding housing after incarceration or treatment. This unit can house up to three women.

64% of people seeking services from F5 Project are either homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Because of this, the F5 Housing Program has become a crucial component to create supportive communities for individuals in need. F5 Project currently has various houses and units across the state of North Dakota that can support up to 43 males. By developing a women’s transitional housing unit, F5 Project aims to bring the same quality of services to women in need.

“One of the most important pieces of an individual rebuilding their life after incarceration or treatment, is having a warm safe place to call home that is conducive to their recovery. Transitional living isn’t just a roof over somebody’s head, it’s a supportive program to empower individuals while holding them accountable as they strive towards their recovery and life goals,” shares Kristy Johnson, Senior Director of Programs at F5 Project. “We want to help these ladies rebuild their lives and cheerlead for them as they navigate learning to love themselves again, become the mothers they always dreamed of, and accomplish all of the beautiful goals they’ve set for themselves while being a healthy productive member of society.”

Applications are open for individuals, male or female, seeking housing. Anybody who may be in need of transitional living is encouraged to apply at www.f5project.org/services/housing.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.