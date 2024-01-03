Cooking with Cash Wa
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple burglaries overnight Wednesday

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place early Wednesday morning in and around Kragnes.

Officials say the thieves gained access through shop doors and garages. They stole power tools, keys and other items inside the vehicles.

Officials are asking people in the area to check camera systems and outbuildings, to see if there are any unusual tracks, vehicles or missing items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mork at 218.299.5249.

