City of Fargo reminds residents to take caution with sump pump discharge during freezing temps

Sump bypass program allows residents to discharge into sanitary sewer Oct. 1 - Mar. 31
(Cordell Wright)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is reminding residents to be mindful of their sump pump discharge during freezing temperatures.

Officials say excessive sump pump discharge from an improperly placed sump pump hose can present problems in certain neighborhoods.

This type of discharge can harm neighboring property or create hazardous icy conditions on adjacent sidewalks, alleys or streets.

To prevent this, officials recommend moving a sump pump hose to the middle of the yard and monitoring the hose so it does not freeze and cause the pump to overheat.

An alternative is adding a larger diameter PVC pipe over the discharge point on the house that extends out four to six feet. This will allow water to flow away from the foundation and not leave a low spot in a hose that could freeze and cause the pump to overheat.

The City of Fargo also has a sump bypass program that allows residents to discharge into the sanitary sewer, from Oct. 1 through Mar. 31 for a $3 monthly fee.

Residents with questions about sump pump discharge should contact the Water Reclamation Department at 701.461.7867.

