Cass County Electric Cooperative hopes all clients will have power restored by end of the week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Hundreds of people are still without power across North Dakota following the Christmas ice storm.

Paul Matthys, the VP of of Member and Energy Services for Cass County Electric Cooperative says the damage is unprecedented and that they’re pulling out all the stops to get the lights back on as soon as possible.

He explains, “This is a once in every 25 or 30 year event for us.”

He’s been in the industry for more than 20 years and says he hasn’t seen a storm quite like this. At it’s peak, the storm left 4,500 people in the dark.

“We have over 1,000 poles that are broken, several wire breaks, and it just takes time and resources to get that all repaired and back up and working,” says Matthys.

He says, part of the problem is the damage is so widespread.

Matthys says power outages reach as far south as Gwinner to the northern part of Cass County and fixing it is going to cost a lot.

He says, “We don’t have an exact total, but we know it’s going to be into the millions, probably between three and four million, as an estimate.”

Matthys says they don’t plan to pass the cost on to you. They’re submitting damage claims through their insurance and FEMA, since Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide state of emergency.

“Right now, it’s not a money concern for the cooperative, it’s more of a safety issue,” says Matthys.

Cass County Electric typically has 30 linemen in the field. Right now, they have more than 100 linemen working from 14 different cooperatives.

They’re hoping to have the power restored by the end of the week. You can track their outages here.

We also reached out to Dakota Valley Electric, they tell us, they’re hoping to have the power back on by the end of the day tomorrow. However, that doesn’t include power to non-residential units.

