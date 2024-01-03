Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Cass County Electric Cooperative hopes all clients will have power restored by end of the week

Electric cooperatives say linemen are working overtime to restore power as soon as possible.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Hundreds of people are still without power across North Dakota following the Christmas ice storm.

Paul Matthys, the VP of of Member and Energy Services for Cass County Electric Cooperative says the damage is unprecedented and that they’re pulling out all the stops to get the lights back on as soon as possible.

He explains, “This is a once in every 25 or 30 year event for us.”

He’s been in the industry for more than 20 years and says he hasn’t seen a storm quite like this. At it’s peak, the storm left 4,500 people in the dark.

“We have over 1,000 poles that are broken, several wire breaks, and it just takes time and resources to get that all repaired and back up and working,” says Matthys.

He says, part of the problem is the damage is so widespread.

Matthys says power outages reach as far south as Gwinner to the northern part of Cass County and fixing it is going to cost a lot.

He says, “We don’t have an exact total, but we know it’s going to be into the millions, probably between three and four million, as an estimate.”

Matthys says they don’t plan to pass the cost on to you. They’re submitting damage claims through their insurance and FEMA, since Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide state of emergency.

“Right now, it’s not a money concern for the cooperative, it’s more of a safety issue,” says Matthys.

Cass County Electric typically has 30 linemen in the field. Right now, they have more than 100 linemen working from 14 different cooperatives.

They’re hoping to have the power restored by the end of the week. You can track their outages here.

We also reached out to Dakota Valley Electric, they tell us, they’re hoping to have the power back on by the end of the day tomorrow. However, that doesn’t include power to non-residential units.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Minnesota Lottery Logo
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners announced
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
River Joy was welcomed to the world at 8:18 a,m., on January 1.
Welcome to Fargo: First baby born in 2024 is delivered at Sanford Hospital
Community Spotlight: Cat's Cradle
Cat’s Cradle Animal Shelter breaks one-day adoption record

Latest News

Firearms with magazines MGN Online
As new year kicks off, Minnesota implements new ‘red flag’ gun law
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm News January 2 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Keeping Minnesota’s lakes clear of waste and garbage amid ice fishing season
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm Sports - January 2