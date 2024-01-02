Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Steele, ND man charged with sexual assault is released from jail

Jace Scott Wetzel
Jace Scott Wetzel(Stutsman County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female in Steele, North Dakota, has been released from jail.

Jace Scott Wetzel is charged with one count of felony gross sexual imposition. After a court hearing on January 2, he was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim in the case.

According to court documents, a female went the courthouse on December 29 to report an assault that happened in Steele, ND. The age of the victim is not in North Dakota court records, but she told investigators she was with three boys from Steele, one of whom was Jace Wetzel.

The girl says she ended up staying at a home in Steele after drinking alcohol. Court documents state, the victim woke up to Wetzel sexually assaulting her. She says she told him “no”, but he didn’t stop. The victim says she was passing out and waking up throughout the alleged assault, but she remembered being pinned down.

Court documents say the victim showed investigators screen shots of a text conversation where Wetzel allegedly admits that the victim was telling him to stop.

The investigator said Wetzel was located and questioned, but declined to speak with them. He was arrested and taken to the Stutsman County Jail, but has since been released.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
River Joy was welcomed to the world at 8:18 a,m., on January 1.
Welcome to Fargo: First baby born in 2024 is delivered at Sanford Hospital
Minnesota Lottery Logo
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners announced
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Community Spotlight: Cat's Cradle
Cat’s Cradle Animal Shelter breaks one-day adoption record

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – Breakfast Ideas – January 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – January 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News January 2 - Part 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News January 2 - Part 1