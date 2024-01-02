Steele, ND man charged with sexual assault is released from jail

STEELE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female in Steele, North Dakota, has been released from jail.

Jace Scott Wetzel is charged with one count of felony gross sexual imposition. After a court hearing on January 2, he was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim in the case.

According to court documents, a female went the courthouse on December 29 to report an assault that happened in Steele, ND. The age of the victim is not in North Dakota court records, but she told investigators she was with three boys from Steele, one of whom was Jace Wetzel.

The girl says she ended up staying at a home in Steele after drinking alcohol. Court documents state, the victim woke up to Wetzel sexually assaulting her. She says she told him “no”, but he didn’t stop. The victim says she was passing out and waking up throughout the alleged assault, but she remembered being pinned down.

Court documents say the victim showed investigators screen shots of a text conversation where Wetzel allegedly admits that the victim was telling him to stop.

The investigator said Wetzel was located and questioned, but declined to speak with them. He was arrested and taken to the Stutsman County Jail, but has since been released.

