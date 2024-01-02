Special license plates popular among North Dakotans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re driving around the state, you may have noticed a lot of North Dakotans have special license plates.

The DOT says per capita, North Dakota has more than the average.

Dan Kraft loves cars and he thinks adding a personalized plate is the finishing touch to his car collection. He has more than 30 personalized plates.

“It’s a personal touch, I mean, it kind of identifies the car. You know, when I drive around, I like to look at other plates that are personalized trying to figure them out. So I just like to do it for my own,” said Kraft.

But not all plates pass the requirements.

In 2023, there were 9,500 special plate requests and 591 were rejected.

“People in North Dakota are very creative, and they come up with very good descriptions and sometimes that’s not always the meaning behind them. So that’s where we have our team review all those individually,” said Brad Schaffer, Motor Vehicle Division director.

After the plates are thoroughly analyzed by the Motor Vehicle Plate Review Committee, they can be produced in four to eight weeks if the plates are appropriate and are not duplicates.

The forms have patrons clarify what the plates mean.

“I had one that I thought was really cool. And I had it for about five years. And all of a sudden I got a letter from the DOT saying I couldn’t have the plate anymore. And it was on a Nissan Z car. It’s called the Z car. And I had on the plate, ‘EX TA Z.’ So like driving the car was like being in ecstasy,” said Kraft.

The DOT thought he was referencing the drug ecstasy.

Now that plate is displayed in Kraft’s garage as decor.

“The funniest plate that we rejected in 2023 was, ‘BEER ME,’” said Schaffer.

He says the fees are reasonable so some people change their plates every year.

Last year, there were 71,000 special request plates out of 1.2 million registered vehicles.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.