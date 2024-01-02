Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a car hit a semi.

Officials say they were called to I-29 just north of the 52nd Ave. exit around 11:15 a.m. this morning, January 2.

Police say A Kenworth semi was stopped on the right shoulder of the road with its hazard lights activated after experiencing a mechanical issue when a Nissan Sentra driving southbound drove into the shoulder and struck the left corner of the semi trailer.

The driver of the semi was not in the vehicle. The driver of the Nissan 23-year-old Rachel Krueger of Moorhead suffered minor injures. Her passenger 22-year-old Logan Fuller of New Castle, Indiana had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Krueger was cited for failure to maintain lane and distracted driving. The crash remains under investigation. Officials say additional charges are possible pending the completion of the investigation.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
River Joy was welcomed to the world at 8:18 a,m., on January 1.
Welcome to Fargo: First baby born in 2024 is delivered at Sanford Hospital
Minnesota Lottery Logo
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners announced
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Community Spotlight: Cat's Cradle
Cat’s Cradle Animal Shelter breaks one-day adoption record

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Watching Your Wallet: Financial Red Flags in Relationships
Ice rescue near Long Point
About 50 people rescued off Lake of the Woods
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News January 2 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 4pm
Two People Injured in I-29 Crash