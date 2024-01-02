North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a car hit a semi.

Officials say they were called to I-29 just north of the 52nd Ave. exit around 11:15 a.m. this morning, January 2.

Police say A Kenworth semi was stopped on the right shoulder of the road with its hazard lights activated after experiencing a mechanical issue when a Nissan Sentra driving southbound drove into the shoulder and struck the left corner of the semi trailer.

The driver of the semi was not in the vehicle. The driver of the Nissan 23-year-old Rachel Krueger of Moorhead suffered minor injures. Her passenger 22-year-old Logan Fuller of New Castle, Indiana had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Krueger was cited for failure to maintain lane and distracted driving. The crash remains under investigation. Officials say additional charges are possible pending the completion of the investigation.

