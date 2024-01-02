The new year brings exciting changes to the KVLY programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative on channel 11.4.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch it for free on channel 11.4

With those changes, Circle Country stopped broadcasting on 11.4 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV, and more.

