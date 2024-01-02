ND Farm Bureau accepting applications for annual scholarships

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Farm Bureau (NDFB) has several $1,000 scholarships available for high school students, undergraduates, and those pursuing studies in agriculture.

NDFB will be granting scholarships in five categories, including a scholarship for college students pursuing an agriculture-related degree, an NDFB family member scholarship, one for high school seniors who will be enrolled in any ag-related post-secondary school, and the Becki Palmer Scholarship which recognizes academic achievement as well as leadership skills of high school seniors.

The newest scholarship is available for high school seniors. The NDFB Student Volunteer Scholarship is for $2,500 and will be granted to a student who volunteers their time to serve the community. This scholarship is awarded based on a point system, and students can earn additional points by becoming a student member of NDFB.

These scholarships are made possible through the contributions received by the NDFB Foundation. A significant portion of the funds for this year’s scholarships was generated through a live auction held at the NDFB Annual Meeting in November, where over $18,000 was raised.

Interested candidates can visit the Promotion and Education scholarship page to apply for these scholarships. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2024.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent to the NDFB Foundation at PO Box 2064, Fargo, N.D., 58107 for those interested in contributing to the scholarship fund. Please specify that your gift is intended for the scholarship fund.

