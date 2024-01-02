Mild Weather to Return to Work & School

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be the mildest day through the rest of the work week with highs in the 20s to low 30s. There will be more cloud cover and a slight chance that some will see some light snow.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Still cloudy but cooler in the 20s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance of some light snow again Thursday.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Although still a ways out, there are watching for additional chances for light snow to move through the region over the weekend. Temperatures remain in the 20s to near 30.

LONG RANGE TRENDS: There are long-range forecast signals that colder air will begin to invade mid to late January. This isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it would be a big change from what we have seen so far this season. An area of very cold Low pressure over the Poles (AKA Polar Vortex) shows signs that it could be disrupted in the coming weeks. When this happens, it “wobbles” and pushes the Polar Jet Stream south. The Polar Jet Stream brings much colder/polar air to our neck of the woods! We will be watching over the coming week!

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance flurries. Low: 24 High: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery Winds. Low: 17 High: 24

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 13 High: 25

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 16 High: 23

Saturday: Chance flurries. Low: 15 High: 27

Sunday: Lingering Snow. Breezy. Low: 14 High: 22

Monday: Partly cloudy. Low: 6 High: 16

