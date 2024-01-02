Keeping Minnesota’s lakes clear of waste and garbage amid ice fishing season

OTTERTAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - “Lakes Country” is a term Ottertail County does not take lightly. With over 1,000 lakes, they hold the distinction of having the most lakes within a single county in the entire country.

One of the biggest lakes within this area, Lake Lida is a popular destination for ice fishing with hundreds of ice houses at season’s peak.

With the help of the Lida Lakes Improvement District (LLID) and Keep It Clean MN, Lake Lida remains one of the cleanest bodies of water in this area.

Both organizations work to raise awareness of keeping Minnesota lakes clear of waste and garbage.

David Hilber, Chair of the Board of Directors of LLID says lake life is a true lifestyle, which is why this is so important to him. “It’s just part of my day-to-day life, so I want to see it in the best shape it can be,” he says.

As fancy as fishing units and equipment have become, one thing hasn’t changed: ice fishing is still on water with no waste disposal or sewer system. Everything brought on the ice, must be taken off the ice.

In previous years, several truckloads have been removed from Lake Lida after ice fishing season.

Joe Henry, Executive Director and a founding member of Keep It Clean MN, which originated in Lake of The Woods, is just one person who noticed a problem with lake litter.

He states, “A couple seasons ago, they collected five trailer loads full of garbage and trash left on the ice. We knew at that point something had to change. We had to do something.”

The next year, the state of Minnesota also recognized the seriousness of the problem. In 2023, a new law was passed requiring garbage, rubbish, cigarette filters, firework debris, sewage, and any other waste to be stored inside your shelter. If that waste is not removed by users, you face a $100 fine, plus administration and other fees.

Henry, Hilber, and all lake waste removal advocates say this law is helping immensely. Henry compares this law to traffic laws: “It’s like if you’re in a neighborhood and you come to a stop sign. Most of us will stop, because if you don’t, we’re trained we could get a ticket. This is the same, and this law is good. It gives the Minnesota DNR something to also enforce.”

With the mild winter the Midwest is seeing this year, they say this isn’t a reason to let up with removal efforts. Instead, being good stewards of our water resources year-round is essential for the future, and will have lasting impacts for generations to come.

“Well my kids are all older... but this is for my grandkids to be able to enjoy it when they come out,” Hilber says.

The LLID is planning to implement geofencing on the lake, which creates specific Lake Lida waste regulation reminders to anyone going on the lake right to their phone.

For anyone going ice fishing this season, Keep It Clean MN recommends having a plan before you hit the ice, using colored garbage bags, and securing all garbage before departing so it’s not lost while moving.

