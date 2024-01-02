Higher minimum wages in 22 states, but not here in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ten million workers in the nation received a pay raise on Monday.

Higher minimum wages went into effect in 22 states. Montana, Minnesota and South Dakota were three of those states, but in North Dakota, there hasn’t been an increase since 2009.

The only things being chopped at Laughing Sun Brewery are vegetables, not income.

Many states increased minimum wages at the start of the year. North Dakota is not among them.

The federally-mandated minimum in North Dakota still stands at $7.25 but that’s not what many are seeing on their paychecks.

“It varies depending on experience. But we pay well over minimum wage. Like, usually, we start people on at $11 an hour plus tips,” said Laughing Sun Brewery Owner Jared Shoults.

Job Service North Dakota reports the average annual occupational wage employers are dishing out has increased by 12 percent in the last five years and four and a half in the last two.

“And during that same timeframe, the inflation rate for North Dakota was just over 13.5 percent, so that tells you how much of a difference we had there,” said Marcia Havens, labor market information manager with Job Service North Dakota.

Shoutls says inflation is bubbling over into more than just business expenses but the cost of living for employees as well. He says to get a good team of people, he offers health insurance and more than just $7.25 an hour.

“Obviously that is not a livable wage, that’s not something people can live off. And our team is everything to us. Without our employees, our business doesn’t run, we are absolutely nothing. So I think it’s really important to pay people a fair wage that they can live on and support their family,” said Shoults.

However, the issue isn’t so cut and dried. Five years ago, the state’s average salary was 4.7 percent less than the national average, and last year, that gap increased to 11 percent.

”There is so much talk about what can we do to attract more of a workforce because we could certainly use it with all the open jobs. I think that is one thing employers need to look at is that salary difference,” said Havens.

Washington state now has the highest minimum wage in the nation at $16.28 an hour.

In 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Bismarck’s average wage was $26.45, which was 11 percent below the national average.

Workers in Nevada and Oregon will see new minimum wages go into effect on July 1 and Florida’s will increase at the end of September.

