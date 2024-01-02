About 50 people rescued off Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - About 50 people were rescued off Lake of the Woods on New Year’s Day when a crack in the ice separated them for shore.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call around 2:30 pm that a man went through the ice on his ATV, about a mile off Long Point. They say that man was able to get out without injuries.

But only about half an hour later, they received another report of 20-25 people stranded on the northside of a pressure ridge that cracked open. Long Point Resort used a boat to bring people across the open water, and the sheriff’s office and Minnesota DNR used airboats and UTVs to help.

By the end, Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s officials say about 50 people were rescued off the lake.

Ice rescues continue to be a constant problem this winter, as ice remains very thin across much of North Dakota and Minnesota.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.