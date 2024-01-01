West Fargo and Grand Forks delay garbage collection in observance of New Year’s holiday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Garbage collection and recycling pickups in both West Fargo and Grand Forks will be delayed.

The City of West Fargo will be delaying Monday’s garbage pickup until Tuesday, Jan. 2, and all recycling will be collected on a one day delay for the rest of the week. Public buildings such as the West Fargo Public Library, Public Works and Sanitation will also be closed for the entire day. Public safety services including the West Fargo Fire Department and Police Department will still be operational.

The City of Grand Forks also announced that garbage collection will be delayed, with Monday’s Route A being picked up on Tuesday, and Route B being picked up on Wednesday along with other scheduled collections. Recycling services for the city will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

City transit services will also not be in service on Monday, Jan. 1, including Senior Rider, City Bus, Night Bus and Dial-A-Ride. All transit services will resume normal operation Tuesday, Jan. 2.

