Welcome to Fargo: First baby born in 2024 is delivered at Sanford Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 8:18 a.m., on January 1, parents Katie Sartin and Garrett Bohannon said hello to their baby girl, River Joy, the first baby born in Fargo in 2024.

“One of the greatest things to look at right now because every ultrasound we had she’s always fists up, covering her face and everything and could never get a good picture or 3D picture of her face, said Garrett Bohannon, River’s Dad. “So now seeing her face, and her little chubby cheeks she’s got.”

River Joy was born weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and is 21 inches tall.

“When I’d first seen her and she came out I walked up there and I literally touched her head and she literally stopped crying and she noticed that too, and then I brought her over and held her right next to her head while the doctors were finishing up and she’s just beautiful,” said Bohannon.

The couple arrived at Sanford around 5:40 a.m., and say they didn’t experience any problems with delivering River Joy, and immediate made plans to visit all three of them in the afternoon.

“It’s a blessing to have her,” said Katie Sartin, River’s Mom. “I had to wait a couple of years to have another one, find the right guy, and settle down.”

The couple knew they were having a girl 15 weeks into the pregnancy as blood tests confirmed the results of a girl.

Sanford Hospital gave the couple a basket with items to help take care of River Joy during her time at the hospital. The couple is anxiously awaiting to be able to take her home.

