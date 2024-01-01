Traffic deaths increase in year-end crash statistics for ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vision Zero has released its year-end crash data, and, unfortunately, traffic deaths increased in 2023 when compared to 2022.

There were 3,640 traffic injuries and 107 traffic deaths as of December 23.

The leading factors were people not wearing seatbelts, lane departures, speeding and alcohol.

Vision Zero’s safety managers say there are ways to prevent these incidents.

“Getting those seatbelts used, of course, impaired driving, distracted driving, those are things we tackle every single year. And those are things we can all do and take personal responsibility for to eliminate some of these crashes and fatalities,” said Lauren Wahlman with Vision Zero.

Vision Zero will release finalized data on traffic crashes near the end of January.

