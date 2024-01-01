Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Traffic deaths increase in year-end crash statistics for ND

(Arizona's Family)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vision Zero has released its year-end crash data, and, unfortunately, traffic deaths increased in 2023 when compared to 2022.

There were 3,640 traffic injuries and 107 traffic deaths as of December 23.

The leading factors were people not wearing seatbelts, lane departures, speeding and alcohol.

Vision Zero’s safety managers say there are ways to prevent these incidents.

“Getting those seatbelts used, of course, impaired driving, distracted driving, those are things we tackle every single year. And those are things we can all do and take personal responsibility for to eliminate some of these crashes and fatalities,” said Lauren Wahlman with Vision Zero.

Vision Zero will release finalized data on traffic crashes near the end of January.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
A missing person’s report was issued this past week by the Fargo Police Department, and on...
Missing Fargo woman found dead in her residence
Police lights.
17-year-old injured after shooting in Moorhead
Traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound on I-94 on the way to Casselton after a semi...
Traffic reduced to one lane on I-94 between Fargo and Casselton after semi overturns
Police lights
Several vehicles crash in the Fargo area overnight

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News January 1 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports January 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather January 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News January 1 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News January 1 - Part 1