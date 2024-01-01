One injured after shooting in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is injured with a gunshot wound in Moorhead.

Police have confirmed that it was a gunshot wound, but have not given any additional details.

A viewer told Valley News Live that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that officers are on the scene of 34th St. to assist the man.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.