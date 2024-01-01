One injured after shooting in Moorhead
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is injured with a gunshot wound in Moorhead.
Police have confirmed that it was a gunshot wound, but have not given any additional details.
A viewer told Valley News Live that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that officers are on the scene of 34th St. to assist the man.
This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.