Fargo Public Library introduces two new reading programs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to participate in two new challenges hosted by the Fargo Public Library.

The first, called the “Iditaread,” is a winter reading challenge aimed at readers of all ages. The program will be comprised of in-person events as well as online check-ins using an app. This program will run from January 2 to March 3, and anyone interested in participating will be able to register at any point during the runtime of the challenge.

The second program is the library’s first year-long reading challenge. This will be focused squarely on adult readers with a focus on pushing participants to find new books to read throughout the year. The program will give each reader a new suggestion for what to read every month, and readers are required to track their progress for each suggestion they complete. At the end of the 12 month challenge, anyone who completes at least 10 of these suggestions will be entered to win a grand prize.

Entry to both of these programs will be free, and more information is available by calling the Fargo Public Library at 701-241-1492.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.