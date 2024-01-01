December 2023 was one for the record books

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a December to remember, as many temperature and precipitation records fell in Fargo & Grand Forks. All three main climate sites (Fargo Airport, Grand Forks Airport, & Grand Forks National Weather Service) set all-time warmest average monthly temperatures. Here are some of the most notable highlights from December 2023:

KVLY December Climate Recap Fargo (KVLY)

Fargo:

Two daily record high temperatures were set: 62 on December 7th and 46 on December 24th.

Our lowest temperatures for the month was 8 degrees on the 18th. Fargo has yet to see a ZERO degree temperature or lower this season. That is a new record streak. The previous record for latest 0 degree temperature was Dec. 30th, 1954.

Precipitation: Despite well below average snowfall, a new monthly liquid precipitation record was set at 3.00″, due in large part to the December 24-27 rain/freezing rain event. That was also an event record for the month with a 2.83″ precipitation total.

KVLY December Climate Recap Grand Forks (KVLY)

Grand Forks Area:

Both climate sites had the warmest months on record for December at their respective sites, with airport being warmest at 26.4 degrees.

On Dec. 6th, the GFK airport reported a tie for the warmest daily temperature ever measured in the Grand Forks area in December at 56 degrees. (Tied with Dec. 9, 1990)

While no monthly precipitation records were set in Grand Forks, some daily precipitation records were set during the rain/ice event in late December. An event record was also set at the Grand Forks NWS from Dec. 24-27 with a total of 1.07″ of moisture.

These numbers are preliminary, but it is clear December 2023 is one for the record books!

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.