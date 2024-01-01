City of Fargo to collect leftover Christmas trees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is helping residents clear Christmas clutter this week, weather permitting.

Crews will begin collecting Christmas trees, along with any fallen brush from the recent ice storms, starting tomorrow. Residents should place their items for collection on the curb along their boulevard by 7 a.m. on their scheduled recycling day. Crews will only be collecting natural Christmas trees.

The program will run until January 12; crews will not accept brush after that. The seasonal program will resume May 1.

Fargo residents can also haul brush, logs, and other tree debris to the Fargo Landfill, located at 4501 7th Avenue North, year-round at no cost. The landfill is open weekdays from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

