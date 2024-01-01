Cat’s Cradle Animal Shelter breaks one-day adoption record

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cat’s Cradle Animal Shelter is reflecting on a great year of adoptions after sharing they have broken their one-day cat adoption record.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they adopted out 22 cats and kittens, and placed an additional five cats on hold on the very last adoption day of 2023. This was done all in just five hours.

They also mention ending the year out with a generous donation from the Natural Pet Center. Several cans of food, litter, and toys were donated for the local animal shelter pets.

Volunteer, foster, or adoption opportunities with Cat’s Cradle can be found here.

