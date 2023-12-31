Valley News Live Top Stories for 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There were several major events and stories that took place in 2023 throughout the Red River Valley, and as 2023 comes to an end, we’re looking at our top three stories of the year.

#1 Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in July 14th shooting

On July 14th, 2023, Mohamad Barakat ambushed officer Jake Wallin, Zach Robinson, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes as they were working a traffic stop on 25th Street South near 9th Avenue South. Barakat took Officer Wallin’s life, injured Dotas and Hawes, as well as bystander Karlee Koswick, who was involved in the crash.

Officer Robinson neutralized Barakat in one minute and 46 seconds. Barakat shot 44 times with the .223 and once with a 9mm and Officer Robinson shot 31 times. With those 31 shots, he hit Barakat 21 times.

Since that day, Officer Wallin has been laid to rest, and Officers Dotas and Hawes were honored with Purple Heart Medals, and Officer Robinson received the Medal of Honor.

#2 Four arrested in drug robbery that led to murder of West Fargo teen

Four men were arrested in connection to the murder of West Fargo teenage, 16-year-old James Moore.

31-year-old Marcus Rexrode, 19-year-old Fabian Scott, 41-year-old Marcus McCuin and 36-year-old Tommie Trent were all charged in connection to the murder.

Fargo Police were called to the 4400 block of 9th Avenue South for several shots fired just after 11:15 p.m. on May 22. They found Moore laying on the ground with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also say they found a gun laying next to Moore. Court documents share that it was a drug deal gone wrong.

#3 Several School Officials Face Child Porn Charges Over Past Year

Since May of 2022, there have been several current or former school officials who have been charged for sexual relations with students or possession of child pornography in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead.

Some of these officials included Joshua Bowman, a Trinity Elementary School Para; 39-year-old David George, the former principal at Independence Elementary in West Fargo; 59-year-old Ronald Thompson, a former West Fargo High School computer science teacher; and 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling, Fargo South’s band teacher.

Valley News Live reached out to the West Fargo School District, and they said: “Prior to staff being hired.. They must successfully complete a background check. They are not hired if they’ve been charged with a felony, sexual offense, crime against a child, or any other crime the district believes poses a safety risk... Or could disrupt district operations. When the district is notified by law enforcement of charges against staff members, the charged staff member is placed on leave until additional information is available and a final decision on their employment status can be made.”

