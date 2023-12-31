Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.(ATV Hungary / Heti Naplo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.

Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.

For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.

King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”

The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
UPDATE: 122 people rescued on Upper Red Lake
ND State Fair first acts 2024
North Dakota State Fair announces first two acts for 2024
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating
Tokala Antonio
13-year-old in Fargo found after drone, K9 search
Amar Kovacevic, Jacob Iten
Two men arrested, accused of stealing from businesses

Latest News

FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills,...
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
This photo provided by the Bronxville, N.Y., Police Department shows Watson Morgan, a sergeant...
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram...
Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine