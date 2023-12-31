Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

All residents make it out safely during house fire

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One family made it out safely after their house caught on fire in Fairmount, N.D.

According to officials, on Saturday, Dec. 30, around 10:30 p.m., the Fairmount Fire Department was dispatched to a house on fire in the 200 block of 2nd St. S. in Fairmount.

The house was fully engulfed in flames at the time of the arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire, and all residents and animals made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person’s report was issued this past week by the Fargo Police Department, and on...
Missing Fargo woman found dead in her residence
Traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound on I-94 on the way to Casselton after a semi...
Traffic reduced to one lane on I-94 between Fargo and Casselton after semi overturns
Tokala Antonio
13-year-old in Fargo found after drone, K9 search
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
UPDATE: 122 people rescued on Upper Red Lake
Police lights
Several vehicles crash in the Fargo area overnight

Latest News

An ice house had to be recovered on Little Detroit Lake on Sunday, December 31st, according to...
Ice house recovered on Detroit Lake
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News December 30 - Part 1
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday December 30th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday December 30th. - clipped version
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
6:00 PM News December 30 - Part 1