All residents make it out safely during house fire

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One family made it out safely after their house caught on fire in Fairmount, N.D.

According to officials, on Saturday, Dec. 30, around 10:30 p.m., the Fairmount Fire Department was dispatched to a house on fire in the 200 block of 2nd St. S. in Fairmount.

The house was fully engulfed in flames at the time of the arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire, and all residents and animals made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

