Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
UPDATE: 122 people rescued on Upper Red Lake
Traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound on I-94 on the way to Casselton after a semi...
Traffic reduced to one lane on I-94 between Fargo and Casselton after semi overturns
A missing person’s report was issued this past week by the Fargo Police Department, and on...
Missing Fargo woman found dead in her residence
Tokala Antonio
13-year-old in Fargo found after drone, K9 search
ND State Fair first acts 2024
North Dakota State Fair announces first two acts for 2024

Latest News

The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street
The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street
This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old