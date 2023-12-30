Year in Review: 2023 Weather

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our little corner of the world is no stranger to wild weather patterns, and this year was no exception. From two April winter storms, record-setting heat, and a December ice storm and flood, we take a look back at the weather of 2023.

JANUARY: The year began par for the course. While we had plenty of snow already on the ground from the end of 2022, very little additional snow fell in January. Fargo picked up only 2.7 inches all month and Grand Forks just 2.9 inches. The cold air settled in at the end of the month with negative 20s on the morning of the 30th which was the coldest morning of the year.

FEBRUARY: A February blizzard whipped up treacherous winds on the evening of the 14th into the morning of the 15th. It brought less than 6 inches of new snow, but winds gusted over 60 miles per hour creating severe blizzard conditions. As a result, it was a memorable Valentine’s Day as hundreds of motorists became stranded on both I-29 and I-94. A few short weeks later, a winter storm brought more than a foot of snow, gusty winds, and significant travel impacts to portions of the southern Red River Valley into west-central Minnesota on February 28 through March 1.

MARCH: March came in like a lion. A heavy band of snow parked over the F-M area on the morning of March 1st and dumped 8.1 inches of snow! The snowiest day of the year for Grand Forks was a little over a week later when 8.8 inches fell on the 11th. The month went out like a lion as well as we endured several winter storms and blizzards throughout the month.

APRIL: Turning to spring, or so we thought, an April blizzard on the 4th through 6th blanketed eastern ND with 7 to 17 inches of snow, and up to 12 inches in northern MN.

Another late-season snow storm brought an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow to parts of northeastern ND April 20th and 21st.

Despite the hefty snowfall during the winter season, our spring river levels were generally lower than initial forecasts as the ground was able to soak up more than anticipated and mitigated larger-scale flood concerns.

MAY: Turning up the heat! There were 7 days through the month of May that Fargo was at or above 90 degrees. Two of those days came in at 93 degrees at Hector.

JUNE: June was still hot, hot, hot! In Fargo, there were 8 days at or above 90 degrees!

On June 24th, several low top supercells moved through portions of Norman, Polk, Becker, and Mahnomen counties and produced multiple tornadoes - our biggest twister event of the year.

The strongest and longest tracked tornado that day, An EF-2, damaged 3 farmsteads and 2 power poles as intermittent twin tornadoes crossed Hwy 59 south of Mahnomen and then east of Mahnomen across Hwy 200. Wind speeds were estimated to be around 125 mph with a track roughly 7 miles long.

The wettest day in Grand Forks was in June but fell short of an inch… 0.93″ to be exact… on the 24th. It was a very dry summer overall, especially in places such as Grand Forks. (Fun fact: Two of the top 10 wettest days in GF came from the winter storms in late October and Christmas Eve!)

JULY: Into midsummer now - on July 13th, a hail storm in the southern Valley hit the Red River Valley fairgrounds during the fair as well as the downtown Fargo Street Fair. In the Downer, MN area, hail as large as 3 inches in diameter was reported.

After a couple of hot months, July was much closer to average overall with very little rainfall across most of the region.

AUGUST: Thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall to most of the region south of Highway 2 on the 5th where Fargo picked up 3.11″ - the most in a single 24-hour period this year. August was one of only three months with above-average moisture.

The heat returned in August, too, as we added four more 90+ degree days in Fargo.

Air quality was another concern all throughout the summer months due to wildfires burning in Canada. A record number of air quality alerts were issued for the state of Minnesota.

Rounding out the summer months, 2023 had one of the quietest summer severe weather seasons in quite some time.

SEPTEMBER: Still sizzlin’! The first four days of the month were in the 90s in Fargo where we had a record-setting day on the 3rd with a high of 97 degrees.

OCTOBER: Spooky-hot temperatures to begin October! Fargo added yet another day in the 90s to the tally with 96 degrees on the first. After a high of 90 on the 2nd, our tally officially ended with 29 days at or above 90 degrees.

By the end of the month, we had our first winter storm of the season where more than a foot of snow fell in northeast ND.

NOVEMBER: While folks may have anticipated an early start to the winter season after the October snow, November was eerily quiet. Less than an inch of snow fell in Fargo and Grand Forks. We did, however, set a few more records with warm days in the 50s and even a couple in the low 60s.

DECEMBER: In more recent weather memory, December was a rollercoaster! We began the month well-above average, including a record-setting 62 degrees in Fargo on the 6th. December as a whole remained unusually warm with very little snowfall and little chance for lakes and rivers to fully ice over.

The December 23-27 multi-day storm event brought the first Ice Storm Warnings to the region in 7 years. Thousands went without power for several days as significant icing of 0.5″ to 1″ and strong winds took down power lines and snapped tree branches. Difficult to impossible travel interrupted Christmas travel plans.

Additionally, significant precipitation (2-3″) between the 23rd and 27th in the southern Red River Valley prompted River Flood Warnings for the first time ever (in recorded history) for the Red River at Fargo and north of Wahpeton, as well as the Wild Rice River at Abercrombie.

Let’s see what 2024 has in store in the world of weather.

