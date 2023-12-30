Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work. (Source: WFTV)
By Nick Papantonis, WFTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - In a season when most of us worry about porch pirates stealing packages, a Florida woman came home to a stunning sight.

While she was at work, someone stole her concrete driveway.

“My driveway is gone,” Amanda Brochu said.

And she isn’t exaggerating.

What used to be a concrete slab outside of her house is now a patch of dirt that she didn’t ask for.

Someone took her driveway as she was trying to get ready for Christmas.

Brochu said it all started when she put her home up for sale.

Strange contractors started coming by, measuring her driveway. Her son counted five of them.

Brochu has since contacted law enforcement. Her doorbell camera captured a bulldozer tearing out the concrete and hauling it away.

“Utter shock. I’ve never seen this before. I’ve never had this happen to myself or anyone in our office,” said real estate agent Rocki Sanchez.

Sanchez is helping Brochu sell her home. She posted about the situation online and believes Brochu is the victim of a scam.

But neither woman knows what the scam is.

“I had multiple people come forward saying that they’ve seen things like this happen, whether it be driveways, roofs, or painting,” Sanchez said. “So, it happens more often than we actually see it.”

Authorities said they are investigating, but Brochu needs additional help.

She says she just replaced the roof and made other investments and doesn’t have the $10,000 she’s been quoted to replace the concrete.

If she doesn’t fix the driveway and sell the home in the next two weeks, she’ll lose out on the home she’s under contract to buy down the road.

“No one is going to buy this. This brings down the property now. And that just messes it up for me and my family,” Brochu said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to try to raise the money to pay for a replacement driveway.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

