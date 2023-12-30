Traffic reduced to one lane on I-94 between Fargo and Casselton after semi overturns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound on I-94 on the way to Casselton after a semi overturned.

Video shows the semi on its side and boxes falling out of the truck.

People who have passed by say that traffic is slow and crews are working to clean it up.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

