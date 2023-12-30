Fargo Community Service Officers preparing for 2024

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has many responsibilities and tasks that extend beyond the typical duties of patrol officers.

The Community Service Officers for example, are one group that handles many of the tasks that may often be overlooked.

According to the City of Fargo, they’re authorized 192 sworn officers, and around 28 civilian staff. Among those civilian staff members, includes the CSOs, such as Laverne Buzick.

“Community service officers really kind of do anything that doesn’t require a sworn police officers response,” Buzick said.

Some of the key responsibilities include animal control and enforcing parking regulations in the community, but the list of responsibilities for a CSO goes on and on.

“Kind of anything that officers need help with, or anything that we can do to help free them up to take care of the more serious and important calls.” Buzick said.

The CSO spot was made years ago so that sworn officers could pin their attention on other responsibilities, rather than the ones that may seem like nesciences.

“The need for officers to respond to the more important calls, the bigger priorities. And also still trying to keep that community feel in doing some of these things like picking up property or going to chase down an animal at large,” Buzick said.

Going in to the new year, the CSOs are ramping up for their busiest time of year.

“Winter is definitely our busy season for parking, Buzick said. “The biggest thing people can do is read those parking signs. If you’re not sure what they say, call in and ask.”

The CSOs help ensure that roadways are clear for snow removal, and for other emergencies.

Going in to 2024, Buzick has some advice for everyone on how to help them, FPD and the community ring in another year.

“Can we just behave? If everyone could just behave, and just get along,” Buzick said.

The Fargo Police Department is currently hiring another CSO. You can apply on their website.

