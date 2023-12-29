WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Community members say Highway 35 in OtterTail County is in bad condition

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A project that began in May is still left unfinished in OtterTail County, and some community members are concerned about it, especially as we head in to the winter months.

Safety is Brent Umlauf’s number one concern when it comes to County HWY 35 in OtterTail County, just outside Underwood, Minn. The roadway is right outside of his house.

“The number one concern is safety,” Umlauf said. “The highway that has been under reconstruction since May, has been in disrepair. Vehicles can not pass through, pickups can barely get through.”

He says the project to get the roadway has been in the works for months and not completed in time. Now the road is full of potholes, making it difficult to travel on.

“I went in to town to do stuff, and I had to go about four miles an hour to get to town,” Umlauf said.

His concern is what happens if there’s an emergency to anyone on this road.

“What happens if there’s a true emergency? Can somebody get to us? Are they going to be able to get through?” Umlauf said.

As winter is in full force, Umlauf said the roadway just gets worse.

“With the freeze/thaw we’ve been having it’s been potholes... I would say about 75% of the road is potholes,” Umlauf said.

He says the main communication he’s received about the condition of the roadway comes from the county’s social media, where they say they’re trying to keep the road open, which Umlauf hopes is true.

“That’s our means of transport,” Umlauf said. “How else do we get to work. How else do our kids get to school? All of that.”

Even through frustration at the circumstances is in Umlauf’s mind, he just hopes travelers are aware of what’s happening, and are safe when taking the roadway.

“Drive safe for one... But stay off it if you can. It’s wrecking the road if you’re driving down it to drive down it,” Umlauf said.

Umlauf said the county has acknowledged the road on social media and they’re hoping to have the road fixed soon, but it all relies on the weather.

Valley News Live has not heard from the county at the time of this publication.

