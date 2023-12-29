Cooking with Cash Wa
Two men arrested, accused of stealing from businesses

Amar Kovacevic, Jacob Iten
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, December 22, around 2 AM, court documents indicate someone broke a window with a crowbar at 5257 51st Ave S-- the building housing Custom Cinema & Sound and Audio Garage in Fargo -- and stole $4,690 worth of items. The documents indicate it appears the men knew what they wanted -- specific radios and other items-- because they were not grabbing the most expensive items.

Jacob Item was identified through security video as the driver, driving a stolen Nissan Versa. The vehicle was stolen on December 14 around 6 AM. The court documents indicate that a woman was warming it up-- unlocked and with the keys inside-- for about 15 minutes before she noticed it was gone. The other man was identified in the video as Amar Kovacevic.

Jacob Iten and Amar Kovacevic were identified as suspects in a burglary in Mapleton at Auto Garage at 123 Gold Court earlier that day, also using a crow bar in the early morning hours to pry their way into the business and steal approximately $5,000 worth of tools.

Iten was arrested when surveillance found the men later that afternoon at America’s Best Value Inn. Court documents state Kovacevic managed to get away and run inside an apartment building. A search warrant was written and just after 6 PM Friday, December 22, the Red River Valley SWAT Team and The Fargo Police Department assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Street Crimes Unit with a search warrant in the 1600 block of 35th Street South.

Due to the criminal history of Kovacevic, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was requested to serve the search warrant and safely apprehend him.

Several occupants were located in the apartment during the search warrant, including Kovacevic. All parties complied with commands given by SWAT Team members.

Iten faces 7 felony charges, one misdemeanor and two drug-related infractions related to the thefts. Kovacevic faces 5 felony charges and one misdemeanor. Both of their preliminary hearings are scheduled for February 7th.

