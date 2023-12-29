Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

SOUND: Justin Jefferson believes in his fellow Vikings after Christmas Eve loss to Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win out and a few...
The Minnesota Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win out and a few things go their way.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win out and a few things go their way.

Rookie Jaren Hall will get the start Sunday night against Green Bay and Captain Justin Jefferson, who had a big game in the loss to Detroit, says there’s no way he or his team are folding up the tent for the season.

“I feel like that’s a question for the whole team to answer. I mean I’m going to give everything that I can for this team and for this organization for us to keep winning. I always will be that leader, that captain on this team. I will definitely carry that C on my chest with honor. So as long as we have opportunities to go out there and play this game, they’re gonna get the best out of me every single time,” Jefferson said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Road Conditions
Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting
UPDATE: One arrested after low-speed pursuit in Moorhead
Flyer from Fargo Police
Fargo Police looking for help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports December 28
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - December 27
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports December 27
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - December 26
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports December 26