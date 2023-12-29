Cooking with Cash Wa
Sinking ice houses removed from Big Floyd Lake

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Tri-State Diving Team spent part of their week towing ice houses off of Minnesota’s Big Floyd lake.

The divers say the ice house was starting to sink in one corner, so the owner wanted it off the ice before it got any worse. They drilled a hole to get an ice anchor in, put the ice house on skis and wheels, and then towed is back to shore.

The dive team says a second ice house about 150 yards out also had to be removed from the lake.

