Services set for Air National Guardsman Nicholas Van Pelt

Msgt. Nicholas Van Pelt
Msgt. Nicholas Van Pelt(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Services are set for Msgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, a North Dakota Air National Guardsman killed in a shooting in Minot last week.

Van Pelt’s funeral will take place this Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Our Redeemer’s Church in Minot.

A visitation will take place at the church Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until the service.

A native of Ringold, Georgia, Van Pelt was an Air Force Veteran and former Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy and was active with the 219th Security Forces Squadron stationed at Minot Air Force Base.

A full obituary is pending. Thomas Family Funeral Home in Minot is handling arrangements.

Van Pelt received a law enforcement procession from Bismarck to Minot Wednesday and dozens of supporters lined the streets near the funeral home to pay their respects.

A 39-year-old suspect is in custody on a $2 million bond in connection with Van Pelt’s death.

